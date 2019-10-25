Arizona finished 39-35-8 overall and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Coyotes averaged 2.6 goals on 30.7 shots per game last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: day to day (undisclosed).
Coyotes Injuries: None listed.
