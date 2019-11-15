The Penguins are 3-0-1 in division games. Pittsburgh has allowed five power-play goals, stopping 88.1% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hall leads the Devils with 13 assists and has recorded 15 points this season. Jack Hughes has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with eight goals and has recorded 14 points. Bryan Rust has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: day to day (upper body).

Penguins Injuries: Sidney Crosby: out (lower body), Kris Letang: out (lower body).

