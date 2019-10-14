Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Panthers scored 264 total goals last season, 72 on power plays and three shorthanded.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Devils Injuries: None listed.
Panthers Injuries: None listed.
