New York finished 10-12-6 in Metropolitan Division games and 14-22-5 on the road a season ago. The Rangers averaged 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Devils Injuries: None listed.
Rangers Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD