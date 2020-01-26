The Devils are 5-8-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 29, New Jersey won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with a plus-13 in 46 games played this season. Connor Brown has recorded four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Blake Coleman leads the Devils with 19 goals and has 27 points. Nico Hischier has scored four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Senators: 1-5-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Louis Domingue: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.