The Devils are 10-14-4 against division opponents. New Jersey has surrendered 25 power-play goals, stopping 70.2% of opponent opportunities.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 13 goals and has 29 points. Sidney Crosby has four goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Matt Tennyson leads the Devils with a plus-six in 10 games this season. Travis Zajac has 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Brandon Tanev: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian: out (lower body).

