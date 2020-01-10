The Devils are 4-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 20, Washington won 6-3. Nicklas Backstrom scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 26 goals and has recorded 42 points. Backstrom has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with a plus-two in 43 games played this season. Nikita Gusev has totaled two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Christian Djoos: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Jack Hughes: day to day (upper body), Jesper Bratt: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.