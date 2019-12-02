The Sabres are 8-7-3 in Eastern Conference games. Buffalo has converted on 17.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 15 power-play goals.

The Devils are 6-8-2 in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

Buffalo defeated New Jersey 7-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 5. Victor Olofsson scored two goals for the Sabres in the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel leads the Sabres with 16 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 35 points. Olofsson has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

AD

Taylor Hall leads the Devils with 17 total assists and has recorded 21 points. Blake Coleman has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Rasmus Dahlin: out (upper body).

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: out (upper body), Jack Hughes: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD