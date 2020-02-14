The Devils are 14-16-5 in conference games. New Jersey averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

New Jersey beat Carolina 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 31 goals and has recorded 52 points. Andrei Svechnikov has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 21 goals and has recorded 39 points. Pavel Zacha has scored three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.