Dallas went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks averaged 108.9 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

AD

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

Mavericks Injuries: Dwight Powell: out (hamstring), Ryan Broekhoff: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD