Denver went 54-28 overall and 20-21 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets averaged 7.7 steals, 4.4 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

AD

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Jrue Holiday: day to day (knee), Derrick Favors: day to day (right knee soreness).

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD