The public transit subsidy makes Seattle the third franchise in the U.S. to offer that benefit to fans, according to the team. Rob Johnson, the team’s vice president for transportation, said the franchise expects 25% of fans to use public transit to attend games in the inaugural 2021-22 season.
“We respect the history of the Monorail and want to remind people of its original intent. I couldn’t be prouder to align with a company that shares our values and ambitions.” team CEO and President Tod Leiweke said. “By offering embedded public transit we are making the right decision for our fans and for the city.”
