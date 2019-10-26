Boston went 49-33 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division action in the 2018-19 season. The Celtics gave up 108.0 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).
Celtics Injuries: Romeo Langford: out (knee), Enes Kanter: out (left knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD