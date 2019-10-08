Edmonton went 35-38-9 overall and 17-19-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers scored 2.8 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Islanders Injuries: None listed.
Oilers Injuries: None listed.
