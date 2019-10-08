Edmonton Oilers (2-0-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (1-1-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Edmonton hit the ice in a non-conference matchup.

New York finished 48-27-7 overall and 24-13-4 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Islanders recorded 11 shutouts last season while compiling a .925 save percentage.

Edmonton went 35-38-9 overall and 17-19-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers scored 2.8 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

