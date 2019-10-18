New York went 21-22-9 in Eastern Conference games and 14-22-5 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Rangers scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Capitals Injuries: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (upper body), Richard Panik: day to day (upper body).

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

