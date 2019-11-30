The Blue Jackets are 8-4-2 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus has scored 17 power-play goals, converting on 20.7% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, New York won 3-2. Brock Nelson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson leads the Islanders with 12 assists and has collected 20 points this season. Derick Brassard has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has recorded 18 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Gustav Nyquist has totaled five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

