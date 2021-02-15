New Jersey finished 9-10-2 in division action and 15-18-2 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Devils averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes per game.
New Jersey defeated New York 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 19. Jack Hughes scored two goals for the Devils in the victory.
INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Brendan Smith: day to day (upper body).
Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (covid protocol), Yegor Sharangovich: out (covid protocol), Nathan Bastian: out (covid protocol), Nikita Gusev: out (covid protocol), Damon Severson: out (covid protocol), Travis Zajac: out (covid protocol).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.