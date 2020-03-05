The Capitals are 10-12-1 against the rest of their division. Washington is fourth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 45.
In their last meeting on Nov. 20, New York won 4-1. Panarin totaled two goals for the Rangers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with 58 assists and has recorded 90 points this season. Mika Zibanejad has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.
John Carlson has recorded 73 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 58 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.
INJURIES: Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (rib), Chris Kreider: out (foot).
Capitals: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.