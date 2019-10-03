Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers square off against the Winnipeg Jets at home for the season opener.

New York went 10-12-6 in Metropolitan Division games and 18-14-9 at home a season ago. The Rangers scored 221 total goals last season, 44 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

Winnipeg went 47-30-5 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-18-1 on the road. The Jets scored 270 total goals last season averaging 3.3 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: Bryan Little: out (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.