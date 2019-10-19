New York went 30-17-5 in Eastern Conference action and 24-14-3 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Islanders recorded 372 assists on 223 total goals last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.
Islanders Injuries: Jordan Eberle: day to day (lower body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
