Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Panthers recorded one shutout last season while compiling an .892 save percentage.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Islanders Injuries: Casey Cizikas: day to day (undisclosed), Nick Leddy: day to day (undisclosed).
Panthers Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.