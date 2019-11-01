New York went 17-65 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Knicks shot 43.3% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.

Boston and New York matchup for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 118-95 on Oct. 26. Kemba Walker led the way with 32 points.

AD

Celtics Injuries: Daniel Theis: day to day (left ankle), Enes Kanter: day to day (left knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (illness).

AD

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (personal), Elfrid Payton Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (neck), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD