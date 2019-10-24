Buffalo went 33-39-10 overall and 19-25-8 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Sabres averaged 2.7 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Rangers Injuries: None listed.
Sabres Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD