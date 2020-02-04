The Stars have gone 14-10-2 away from home. Dallas has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 81.9% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Dallas won 3-1. Alexander Radulov recorded a team-high 2 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 21 goals, adding 19 assists and recording 40 points. Mathew Barzal has totaled one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Radulov leads the Stars with a plus-11 in 49 games played this season. Tyler Seguin has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Stars: Miro Heiskanen: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.