New York went 17-65 overall with an 8-33 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 104.6 points per game last season, 44.1 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (personal), Mitchell Robinson: out (concussion), Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

