Boston finished 44-14-12 overall and 14-6-3 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Bruins scored 227 total goals last season while collecting 384 assists.
The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: day to day (throat).
Bruins: Craig Smith: out (lower body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).
