New York finished 48-27-7 overall and 30-17-5 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Islanders scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.3 last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Senators Injuries: None listed.
Islanders Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD