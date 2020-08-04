The Rangers are 14-8-0 in division games. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.
The Hurricanes are 8-12-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Carolina ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-36 in 69 games this season. Mika Zibanejad has 13 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 38 goals and has 66 points. Justin Williams has six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.
Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.
INJURIES: Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (undisclosed), Jesper Fast: out (undisclosed).
Hurricanes: Dougie Hamilton: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
