New York Rangers extend the contract of forward Sammy Blais

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have given Sammy Blais a one-year contract extension after the forward missed most of his first season with the team with a lower body injury.
The Canadian has 17 goals and 22 assists in 133 NHL games split between the Rangers and St. Louis Blues, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2019. New York sent forward Pavel Buchnevich to St. Louis in July for Blais and a second-round pick in this year’s draft.
Blais was selected by the Blues in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports