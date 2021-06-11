Since Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said while criticizing officiating, “They sell a narrative over there that it’s more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders,” the moniker has caught on. “When the Saints Go Marching In” has become the unofficial fight song of the Islanders’ playoff run, the old lacrosse team is accidentally back in the headlines and Cassidy’s $25,000 fine from the NHL seems to be worth every penny for sparking such an unpredictable playoff story line.