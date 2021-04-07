The Flyers are 18-15-5 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has scored 24 power-play goals, converting on 19.2% of chances.

In their last matchup on April 3, New York won 3-2. Anthony Beauvillier recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

Story continues below advertisement

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 14 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 23 points. Mathew Barzal has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Advertisement

Joel Farabee leads the Flyers with 14 goals and has 27 points. Sean Couturier has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .863 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Michael Dal Colle: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.