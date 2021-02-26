The Penguins are 10-7-1 against East Division opponents. Pittsburgh has given up 14 power-play goals, killing 74.5% of opponent opportunities.

Pittsburgh knocked off New York 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 20. Kris Letang scored two goals for the Penguins in the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 17 total points for the Islanders, seven goals and 10 assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

AD

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 10 total assists and has 16 points. Jake Guentzel has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.