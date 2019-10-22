Arizona finished 39-35-8 overall and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Coyotes compiled a .913 save percentage while allowing 2.6 goals on 30.7 shots per game last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Rangers Injuries: None listed.
Coyotes Injuries: None listed.
