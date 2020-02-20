The Red Wings are 8-13-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Detroit is last in the NHL recording 27.3 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 14, New York won 8-2. Brock Nelson scored a team-high two goals for the Islanders in the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has recorded 49 total points while scoring 18 goals and adding 31 assists for the Islanders. Anthony Beauvillier has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

AD

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 18 goals and has 40 points. Anthony Mantha has recorded 5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Red Wings: Filip Hronek: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.