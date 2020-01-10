The Rangers are 9-10-2 on the road. New York is seventh in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 19 goals and has totaled 45 points. Jaden Schwartz has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 37 total assists and has recorded 61 points. Mika Zibanejad has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (lower body), Brendan Lemieux: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.