The Capitals are 5-4-1 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 24.

The Islanders are 6-3-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.7 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Oct. 4, Washington won 2-1.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson leads the Capitals with 37 assists and has recorded 50 points this season. Nicklas Backstrom has totaled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

AD

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 33 points, scoring 16 goals and registering 17 assists. Anders Lee has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.6 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Christian Djoos: day to day (upper body), Michal Kempny: day to day (illness).

Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD