New York went 35-23-10 overall and 11-7-4 in division action a season ago. Goalies for the Islanders recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .911 save percentage.
The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (covid protocol), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Montour: out (covid protocol), Jake McCabe: out (health and safety protocols), Tobias Rieder: out (covid protocol), Sam Reinhart: out (upper body), Curtis Lazar: out (covid protocol), Taylor Hall: out (health and safety protocols).
Islanders: None listed.
