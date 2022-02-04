“That’s something that a lot of guys were really looking forward to,” said Toronto star Auston Matthews, who would have made his first appearance for the U.S. team. “I know I definitely was. It’s too bad. It’s just the circumstance we’re in. Hopefully we’re able to get a best-on-best tournament at some point here, just because there’s so many good young players, and the league is in such a good place right now with the amount of talent and skill that’s in it.”