Daly says the league believes the Canucks will return and conclude their 56-game schedule. He also says the league will not change its COVID protocols in the aftermath of the Canucks’ situation.

After forward Adam Gaudette’s positive test came back last Tuesday, practice continued without him and last Wednesday morning’s skate went ahead.

Sixteen of the 22 players on the Canucks’ active roster were on the NHL’s protocol list as of Sunday. A player on the list has not necessarily tested positive, but any player who does test positive must self-isolate for 10 days. The list is updated every day.

The Canucks have had four games postponed because of the virus. Their next scheduled game is Thursday in Calgary against the Flames.

The Canucks and NHL have not commented publicly on results of tests since the Canucks confirmed Gaudette had tested positive last week.

The biggest previous COVID-19 outbreaks in the NHL were all in the U.S.

The Dallas Stars had their first four games postponed after 17 players tested positive, most of whom were asymptomatic.

The New Jersey Devils had 19 players on the COVID protocol list and seven games postponed, while the Buffalo Sabres had nine players on the list and six games postponed.

The Canucks’ outbreak comes with the vaccine rollout going slower in Canada than in many states in the U.S.

“There’s two different countries, different rules, different situations,” Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund said. “There’s nothing we can do about it really. We’ve just got to wait for our turn.”

