Andersen returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Auston Matthews, the NHL goals leader with 18, also was back after missing the last two games with a sore wrist/hand.
The Maple Leafs outscored the Oilers 13-1 in the three games, winning 4-0 on Saturday night and 3-0 on Monday night. NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid was held without a point for the Oilers.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton. The Oilers dropped to 14-11-0.
UP NEXT
Maple Leafs: At Vancouver on Thursday and Saturday nights.
Oilers: Host Calgary on Saturday night.
