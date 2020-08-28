On Sunday, in Edmonton, Colorado and Dallas will play Game 4 of their series at 6 p.m. EDT followed by Vegas and Vancouver set to play at 10:30 p.m. EDT Philadelphia and the New York Islanders will play in Toronto at 8 p.m. EDT.
The postponements of four games to be played Thursday and Friday have led the NHL to push back the potential completion of the second-round schedule by as many as two days should three of the series require a Game 7.
Dallas and Colorado and Vegas and Vancouver are both scheduled to play Game 7 on Sept. 4, if necessary. Game 7 of the Philadelphia-Islanders series is scheduled for Sept. 5.
The playoffs will then shift to Edmonton, where the conference and Stanley Cup finals will be played.
