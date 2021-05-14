The 26-year-old Finn has put together a season worthy of Vezina Trophy consideration and maybe even a few Hart Trophy votes. Saros, who posted a career-high 21 victories, was at his best since returning in the middle of March from an upper-body injury. He led the NHL over his last 23 games with a .945 save percentage and posted all three of his shutouts since March 23, second-most in the league in that span.