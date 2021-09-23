Someone else will — eventually — step up as the Sabres’ captain after Eichel was stripped of the title amid his stalemate with the team over how to treat a herniated disk that has sidelined him for six months. Under the NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement reached last year, teams now have the final say on how players can treat injuries, so the Sabres could eventually opt to suspend Eichel, which would likely lead to him filing a grievance.