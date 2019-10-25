Tyler Ennis scored twice for Ottawa. Anders Nilsson allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled. Craig Anderson stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief.

Leddy tied it 13 minutes into the second, beating Nilsson through the pads, and made it 2-1 with 2:41 left in the period when he beat Nilsson on the penalty shot after being taken down by Nikita Zaitsev.

Leddy appeared to have scored a natural hat trick early in the second period, but Martin got a piece of his shot as the Islanders took a 3-1 lead.

NOTES: The Islanders were coming off a 4-2 home victory over Arizona on Thursday night. ... Ottawa D Cody Goloubef and LW Mikkel Boedkker were healthy scratches. New York’s healthy scratches included RW Oliver Wahlstrom, LW Michael Dal Colle and Ross Johnston.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Philadelphia on Sunday night at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Senators: Host San Jose on Sunday night.

