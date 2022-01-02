“I don’t think we played well enough,” Washington coach Peter Laviolette said. “I’m not sure it has to do with getting the news that two guys were going to be scratched. It is hard to say that is the reason why we lost. I can tell you the reasons why we lost. Do we wish we had them? Yeah, but it was the hand that we were dealt today and we need to do a better job inside the game with that over to the side, we need to do a better job inside the game.”