Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators (7-10-1), who have won four of their last five.

Tyler Pitlick scored for the Flyers (10-5-3), who lost in regulation for the first time since Oct. 29. Hart stopped 19 shots.

The Senators got both of their goals in the second.

AD

Ennis tied it at 1 with a power-play goal 13:12 into the period. Ennis has three of the Senators’ five power-play goals this season.

AD

Chlapik made it 2-1 with 2:51 left. It was his second of the season.

The fourth line of Chlapik, Chris Tierney and Bobby Ryan was solid for the Senators, creating a number of chances and drawing the penalty that led to Ennis’ goal.

Pitlick gave Philadelphia the lead just two minutes into the game, beating Nilsson with a wrist shot.

The Flyers had a number of great chances in the first period, but Nilsson was solid. James Van Riemsdyk had two scoring chances on the same shift to open the game.

NOTES: Ottawa F Logan Brown returned to the lineup after missing the last six games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Senators: At Buffalo on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD