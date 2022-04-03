The 22-year-old Norris, who reached the 30-goal milestone for the first time in his young NHL career, also scored in Ottawa’s 5-2 victory in Detroit on Friday night.

Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost six straight. Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots.

The Senators honored late owner Eugene Melnyk before the game. Melnyk, 62, died last Monday after a lengthy illness. The tribute included a video montage of Melnyk through the years since he purchased the Senators in 2003. Players will wear a commemorative patch with the initials “EM” on their jerseys for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa forward Tyler Ennis left early in the second period and didn’t return after he was hit by Gustav Lindstrom. It was the 700th NHL game of Ennis’ career.

Detroit opened the scoring at 7:21 of the opening period when Rasmussen slipped the puck through Stutzle’s legs and beat Forsberg to the blocker side.

Zub beat Greiss through the legs to tie it at 1 with less than two minutes remaining in the first.

Norris scored twice in the second period to give the Senators a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. His first goal came on the power play off a feed from Tim Stutzle. Norris beat Greiss to the blocker side from the left faceoff circle at 2:32. Norris’ 15th power-play goal this season made him the first Senators player to reach that mark since Dany Heatley in 2008-09.

Story continues below advertisement

He scored his second goal at even-strength at 14:16 when he jumped on Nick Holden’s rebound from the slot.

Advertisement

Trailing 3-1, Larkin gave the Red Wings some life with a pretty goal off his backhand with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation.

But Detroit failed to capitalize on a number of good chances during a power play in the final minutes of the game. Norris and Zaitsev sealed the win with empty-net goals.

NOTES: The Red Wings were without LW Tyler Bertuzzi, who’s unable to travel to Canada because he’s unvaccinated.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Senators: Travel to Montreal to take on the Canadiens on Tuesday night.

—