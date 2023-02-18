Novak, Josi power Predators to 7-3 win over Panthers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tommy Novak scored twice and Roman Josi had a goal and two assists to lead the Nashville Predators over the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Saturday. Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist and Matt Duchene, Colton Sissons and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which had lost three of its previous four.

Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for the Predators, and Ryan McDonagh matched a career high with three assists.

Nick Cousins, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight combined for 19 saves. Brandon Montour had two assists.

AVALANCHE 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS — Bowen Byram scored twice and Mikko Rantanen scored his 200th NHL goal to help Colorado beat St. Louis.

Valeri Nichuskin also scored and Justus Annunen stopped 19 shots in his season debut to give Colorado its third win in its four games.

Sammy Blais scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves as the Blues had a three-game win streak halted less than 24 hours after trading centers Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

