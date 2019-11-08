Philadelphia finished 31-21 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 115.2 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.9% from deep last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: Gary Harris: day to day (ankle).

76ers Injuries: Ben Simmons: day to day (right shoulder soreness), Shake Milton: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

