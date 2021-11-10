Carter Hart finished with 30 saves for the Flyers.
Nylander made it 1-0 with 8:49 left in the second period after a deflected puck went off his right toe and under Hart’s right arm. It originally was ruled no goal by the officials due to a kicking motion but overturned after video review. Nylander fired a wrist shot from the slot on the power play that beat Hart on the blocker side and made it 2-0 at 5:09 of the third and Kase made it 3-0 with 6:27 to play.
PREDATORS 4, STARS 2
DALLAS — Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots, and Nashville beat Dallas.
Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Sissons scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left after Dallas cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2.
Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen scored for Dallas, which has lost six of its last seven games (1-4-2). Braden Holtby made 18 saves.
___
